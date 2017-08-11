Katy Perry Opens Up About Her Very First Kiss

Katy Perry recently gave an interview in which she describes what her first french kiss was like and, honestly, it sounds pretty gross.

Discussing where she finds inspiration, she said: “I get them in three different ways. At the party, we played spin the bottle”, she told the magazine. Katy revealed, “I’ve had several sing-offs with boyfriends”. Her go-to is none other than will.i.am’s 2008 masterpiece, “I Like to Move It”. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. It got to be my turn, and I spun the bottle, and, I felt like there was a wet fish in my mouth. “But I went anyway”.

Starting at the bottom of the list, Perry said that her least favorite partner was DJDiplo, who she dated briefly a few years ago.

“My first French kiss was in sixth grade in Big Bear, California”.

The “Feels” singer will soon start her newest role as one of the judges for the reboot of “American Idol”, a gig for which she will be making a reported $25 million.

“I feel so liberated with this hair now”, the 32-year-old singer told the mag.

“I feel both very overwhelmed and loved when I’m on tour. There’s no cadence, no lovely up and down, no waves”, she said. Whether it’s politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. “Since doing that, a lot of lovely things started to bloom again”.

“It feels like you’re getting invaded in your mouth – by a slug”, adds Katy.

During aYouTubelive stream to promote her new album, Witness, JamesCorden, host ofCBS’sThe Late Late Show, dropped by to chat with Perry and ultimately convinced her to divulge who was the best she ever hadand who was the worst. The Roar hitmaker was in sixth grade when she was left with a bad taste in her mouth.