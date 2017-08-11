Keenum leads Vikings to 17-10 preseason win over Bills

Many will vehemently argue against preseason football, and while it’s true that these games can sometimes feel unnecessary, the fact that rookies and backups get so much playing time means there is never a shortage of intriguing players to watch.

The former Texans and Rams quarterback then help Minnesota get its first touchdown on the preseason by orchestrating a seven-play, 69-yard drive on the Vikings first possession of the third quarter.

The six-year veteran started the Vikings’ 17-10 win over the Bills and completed 11 of 16 passes for 121 yards and a 90.9 QBR. He completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 5,142 yards, 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 26 games.

Bills: RB Jonathan Williams, competing for the No. 2 job behind McCoy, hurt his hamstring and finished with 39 yards rushing and a 7-yard catch.

Any angst over losing Mike Gillislee to the New England Patriots has subsided some.

The two Bills who failed to impress were quarterback T.J. Yates and tackle Seantrel Henderson. He connected with receiver Philly Brown three times for 23 yards and with tight end Nick O’Leary on a 16-yard play. The Vikings sacked him twice.

The Bills’ first-team offense netted 79 yards on three drives. Taylor completed the series and was evaluated under a tent on the sideline before being cleared to return.

Each team produced only a field goal in the first half.

There were plenty of positive and negative things from this week’s game against the Bills, but here at The Viking Age, we like to put an emphasis on the good stuff that the franchise can do on a regular basis.