Kendrick Lamar Will Perform at the MTV VMAs

With the MTV Video Music Awards coming in a few weeks, we’ve got music on our minds. The Compton rhymer toplines the first wave of performers for the star-studded event that include Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd.

As previously reported, the rapper is the most nominated artist this year, receiving eight nods for his video for “HUMBLE”.

Other video of the year nominees are Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic”, DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts”, the Weeknd’s “Reminder” and Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful”.

This will be Lamar’s second VMA appearance; his first being at the 2013 VMAs where he performed “Swimming Pools”.

The VMAs are set for August 27, airing on MTV.