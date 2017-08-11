Kenya opposition slams polls ‘charade’, results process

Odinga’s camp has said figures released by the commission since Tuesday’s vote were “fictitious” and that “confidential sources” within the commission had provided figures showing Odinga had a large lead in the race. Provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over the 72-year-old Odinga, who may be facing his last chance at the presidency after three previous unsuccessful attempts. “Preliminary reports show hacking was attempted but did not succeed”, Chebukati said, without elaborating further on the failed hack.

Kenya’s opposition said on Friday it would “not be a party” to the election commission’s imminent announcement of the result of the presidential vote because its concerns had not been addressed.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Kenyan citizens to embrace peace and dialogue after the August 8 presidential election.

Orengo also rejected calls from foreign observers to turn to the courts with their grievances.

He said the electoral commission is verifying electronic online reporting with the physical ballot forms from polling stations. Protecting their independence, too, is essential. The election commission says a hacking attempt failed.

“We join them in that recognition. Kenya’s democratic progress has been hard won and must be protected”, the envoys said.

Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday’s disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital, while the opposition requested access to the election commission’s servers to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.

In separate statements, Washington and London said any disputes should be addressed through the established resolution mechanisms, in line with Kenya’s Constitution. His party declared him the victor on Thursday, based on a secret source within the election commission they declined to identify.

Global observers on Thursday gave the thumbs-up to this election and Odinga’s next move, should Kenyatta be declared the victor, is not clear.

Nauert lauded the millions of Kenyans who on Tuesday peacefully exercised their fundamental democratic right to choose their leaders.

Early results put the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party ahead of his arch rival Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance.

Election officials say a final result is expected to be announced late on Friday afternoon.

British Minister for Africa, Rory Stewart, asked Kenyans to be patient as IEBC verified the results amid anxiety among Kenyans.

The election commission has rejected claims by opposition leader Raila Odinga that its database was hacked and results manipulated, and that an unofficial tally confirms him as the victor.

“We call on all Kenyans and global partners to continue to work together in the spirit of peace, partnership and democracy over the coming hours and days, and to await the final outcome as determined by the IEBC, which must be given the time and space to complete its important work, including investigating any evidence of fraud”, he said.

The election commission has disputed opposition allegations of vote-rigging.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that the electoral commission database was hacked and results manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The IEBC is the only body legally allowed to count votes.

Kenyan opposition official James Orengo calls the country’s election process a “charade” and a “disaster” as Kenyans await results from Tuesday’s vote.

Obasanjo said it would not be in anybody’s interest in Kenya to have to resort to the ICC again.

He added that minor variances from established process would not affect the overall integrity and process of the polls.