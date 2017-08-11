Kenya: Presidential Polls Results May Be Announced Friday

Wednesday’s rejection of the results updated on the portal of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has once again brought up the naming of the forms used in the collation of presidential election results. They later claimed that the electoral system was manipulated using passwords stolen from the slain electoral official Chris Msando, who was in charge of the voting technology. “We confirm there were no interferences before, during and after the polling exercise”.

In disputing the results displayed by the IEBC on its website, Mr Odinga said all the forms 34A and 34B must be provided.

However, the commission has asserted that electronic transmission of results is still intact and apart from presiding officers moving to the nearest points where the network is enabled.

By Thursday 2pm, 117 Form 34Bs had been received at the National Tallying Centre from the constituencies.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba echoed Chebukati’s sentiments, saying that the forms 34A would ultimately give the final tally of the presidential results.

She said the Presiding Officers were transmitting the scanned results from Form 34A from polling stations.

Electoral commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati said: “Hacking was attempted but did not succeed, that is our position”.

“Most polling stations opened on time and the turnout is encouraging”, he said at a press conference at Bomas of Kenya on Tuesday.

Nairobi and Mombsa are the only counties with full network coverage. At least five people were killed, with flaming tires used to barricade sections of the Kibera slum-an Odinga stronghold-while the police shot dead an Odinga supporter in Mathare slum, according to witnesses. We have a separate platform where we are pushing in the form 34A.

The chairman also said that the commission is only validating the results, that the results are final as they were announced at the constituencies.