Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

It has underperformed by 3.14% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $761.19M company. The stock had opened the regular trading at $6.5 and managed a -0.31% price change to reach $6.5 through the close.

05/08/2017 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Therefore 40% are positive.

(KERX) Position Boosted by American International Group Inc." was first reported by Sports Perspectives and is the property of of Sports Perspectives.

Analysts reviewing Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. have recently updated their recommended buy/sell ratings and price targets on the stock. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Wednesday, March 9 by JMP Securities. The company was initiated on Friday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 8 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 5.

Since February 9, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $68,237 activity. Adams Brian had sold 1,441 shares worth $8,603. 1,441 shares valued at $8,603 were sold by Neylan John F. on Monday, May 1. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Architects Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX). The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. The company has market cap of $761.19 million. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. The Company’s marketed product, Auryxia, which is an orally available, absorbable, iron medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.15, from 1.07 in 2016Q3. NY increased its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 31 New Position: 19. Knoll Management L P, New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,902.87% and a negative net margin of 431.89%.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KERX. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc owns 1.30 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) traded down 2.31% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. Citigroup Inc accumulated 22,441 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 20,545 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 56,031 shares.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 0.34 million shares versus an average volume of 0.3 million shares during last trading session.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) stake by 165,344 shares to 784,492 valued at $8.36 million in 2016Q4. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF). The target implies a 20.32% spike from where the shares are now trading. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) has risen 13.56% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.22% the S&P500. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had 35 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

