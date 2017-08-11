Kevin Hart Sued By Fan Your Security Called Me ‘Bitch, Pussy, Coward’

The fan identified as Jay Collins filed the lawsuit and states he was an invited VIP guest at Hart’s Philadelphia performance on August 29, 2015.

One of his VIP guests, Jay Collins, filed a lawsuit against the 39-year-old comedian claiming his security guard beat him up and called him a “p–y” and a “b–h” backstage at his Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field event in August 2015, according to documents obtained by TMZ. There isn’t any clear indication in the documents as to why the fan was detained by Hart’s security team, but it’s clear that the fan means business. He does not say in the lawsuit why he attracted the attention and ire of the hired muscle.

According to Forbes, $50.000 is not exactly a loss for Kevin Hart who has a fortune of $32.5 million, but in order for him to get the money, the story must be proved.

He accused Hart’s team of threatening to tase him and then jammed the prongs of the tazer into his face, neck and back. In addition, Collins states the security called him a “b–h, p–y, and coward”. He’s suing Kevin because he says the comedian has to take responsiblity for his people.

At the time of this writing, neither a lawyer for the fan who is suing Hart, nor any of the actor’s representatives, have commented publicly on the situation.