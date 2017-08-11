Kim Kardashian Defends Herself Against Mommy Shamers

Kim Kardashian West is used to criticism, but she is not about to let people call her a bad mother.

In other words, Facebook brought the drama, and Kim Kardashian had something to say about it.

In a new video posted earlier this week, Kim fired back at those shaming her for her choices, and suggested that Saint’s weight made it safe for him to sit forward-facing in the auto.

In the comments, many people argued the auto seat position was unsafe and broke California state law that requires toddlers under 2 to sit in rear-facing seats.

Although he looked absolutely adorable in the picture, lots of people pointed out that he was facing the wrong direction.

She continued: “But what people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing”.

Another commented: “Babies should be in rear facing until they can’t anymore”. “Please turn his auto seat around, it’s not too late!” “Please rear face your children until they max out the seat, usually either 40 or 50 lbs”. The little guy appears to be facing forward in the vehicle, and critics thought he should be rear-facing.

The 36-year-old reality star confirmed West would like more children while addressing several rumors in a video on her website Thursday.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has defended herself for how she chooses to parent her kids.