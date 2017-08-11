Kim Kardashian Responds to Mommy Shamers Over Son Saint’s Car Seat

KIM Kardashian has hit back at trolls who tried to mum-shame her over photos of her son Saint in the “wrong” auto seat.Baywatch movie download

Paediatric emergency physician Dennis Durbin told parenting.com: “A rear-facing child safety seat does a better job of supporting the head, neck and spine of infants and toddlers in a crash, because it distributes the force of the collision over the entire body”. Ossification of vertebrae doesn’t happen until between 4-6 years. A one year old can be internally decapitated, which is nearly always fatal, by just a quarter-inch stretch in their neck from an accident. In the state of California, children under 2 must use a rear-facing seat unless they are at least 40 inches tall and weigh at least 40 lbs. Meanwhile, some fans appeared to be concerned as one replied: “Look, I’m not trying to judge or anything”. But clearly he isn’t facing the right way.

The mother of two then set things straight for her fans by revealing why she made the decision to allow him to sit looking forward. With all the paparazzi following you all the time you’re at a bigger risk getting into an accident.

The image sparked concerns as Saint, who is just 20-months-old, is four months shy of the Californian law which requires children to sit in rear-facing vehicle seats until they are at least two years old.

But Kim took to her official website on Thursday to share a video in which she hit backs at her critics and defended her use of a front-facing seat.

“But what people didn’t know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing”. “Saint actually weighs more than North, if that is believable”.

Kim recently explained she suffers from placenta accreta, a condition that would make another pregnancy life-threatening for her.

‘Whatever she wants to do I’ll support that. “No matter what it is”.