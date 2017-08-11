Kimmel’s son may undergo two more surgeries

As for Billy, Kimmel told the Reporter that the little boy had made his first visit to his office. He juggles. It translates Flaubert from French to English. He’s really an incredible kid.

“No. He smiles. That’s pretty much it”.

Actually, Kimmel said, “He is very interested in ceiling fans”. He likes those a lot. “I could make him pay the same amount as Netflix, just to make him look at the fans “.

It’s been nearly four months since late-night host Jimmy Kimmel told the world about the birth of his son Billy and his life-threatening heart defect that required surgery within three days. Ten days later, he shared the news of Billy’s rare heart defect in a tearful 13-minute monologue on his ABC late-night show as the newborn recovered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“My goal always is to not make this a red or blue issue, because I don’t think it is”, Kimmel said. “So many people made donations to CHLA, and my wife and I are very grateful”. He wished us the best and thanked us for speaking. Every kid should have a right to an education.

Jimmy bravely announced his son’s condition during an episode of his talk show in May, in which he said the tot was beginning to show important signs of improvement.

He also discussed why he made a decision to address the health care vote on his show.

Kimmel said he felt like he was “in an episode of a television show where something bad was happening”.

“He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain”.

Kimmel’s speech resonated with scores of viewers – including former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who the comedian says all sent over letters in support.

The first of those surgeries will happen within the next two months, Dr. Nicolas Madsen told USA TODAY.

Billy will ‘have to have another open-heart surgery in three to six months to close those holes, but they wanna wait until he’s bigger, and then he’ll have a third – hopefully non-invasive procedure – sometime maybe in his early teens to replace the valve he has now’.

I absolutely would. I would love to talk to him about this.

“I would like to see, as a father and a person who prides himself on speaking the truth, what he thinks”, he said.

“If I were his next-door neighbor and I didn’t have health insurance for my child, I find it hard to believe he would ignore that”, Kimmel said.