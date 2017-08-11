Škoda Auto says Tata Motors joint venture talks over

The statement said Tata Motors and Skoda Auto had performed a joint technical feasibility and commercial evaluation of a potential collaboration.

VW commissioned Skoda to lead the talks and explore a possible entry-level auto platform using Tata’s AMP vehicle platform.

Volkswagen Group and Tata Motors ended efforts to forge a small-car and new mobility cooperation, five months after the two vehicle groups started to explore ways to work together in India and other fast-growing markets.

As per the MoU, Tata Motors and Skoda Auto, representing the Volkswagen Group, were supposed to have detailed out the guiding principles and terms of cooperation in the next few months. But the idea had been dropped on fears that it would need significant further investment to meet future crash-test and engine emissions requirements, the source said.

“Both companies concluded that at the present time, synergies, be they technical or economic, were not achievable to the extent desired by both parties”, Skoda said in a brief statement.

Foreign carmakers like VW, General Motors (GM.N) and Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) have struggled in India where more nimble rivals such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) and Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) have cornered two thirds of the market.

The decision to call off the agreement comes amid mounting losses at Tata Motors India operations and efforts to turn around the business.

The agreement with Tata, India’s largest automotive group, was created to give VW a bigger presence in new growth markets.

