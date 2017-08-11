Korea Must ‘Stand down’ in Its Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons: Pentagon Chief

North Korea on Thursday announced a detailed plan to launch a volley of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, and dismissed President Donald Trump’s threats of “fire and fury” if it doesn’t back down.

It said the plan could be finalized within a week or so and would then go to leader Kim Jong Un for approval. “This is my rhetoric”.

Mattis said the USA and its allies would win any arms race or conflict.

USA defense and national security officials have repeatedly touted the capabilities of the US missile defense shield over the last several weeks, in the wake of a pair of successful test launches by North Korea of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile in July.

That impetus has only grown among administration officials amid reports this week that Pyongyang had built a nuclear warhead small enough to fit atop one of the country’s long-range missiles. “That campaign is working, it is ratcheting up the pressure every day”.

“Above all, President Moon emphasized that South Korea can never accept a war erupting again on the Korean Peninsula”, his office said in a statement after the phone call. “And we’re trying to convey to the North Koreans we are not your enemy, we are not your threat, but you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond”.

Recent tests of the missiles have drawn worldwide condemnation and led to fresh United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

President Trump tweeted twice Wednesday morning, stating that the U.S. nuclear arsenal is “far stronger and more powerful than ever before”, and that “hopefully we will never have to use this power”.

But he also sought to downplay the prospect of any immediate military conflict, despite Trump’s comments.

“The United States and our allies have the demonstrated capabilities and unquestionable commitment to defend ourselves from an attack”, Mattis said, despite Kim’s boast of having nuclear weapons and the ability to deliver them against the US mainland with Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). “So the American people should sleep well at night”.

Tillerson has maintained that the U.S. is open to dialogue with North Korea, if it promises to abandon its development of nuclear weapons.

Publicly, McMaster has echoed Trump´s views, but carefully ascribed them to his boss. He [Kim Jong-un] has been very threatening beyond a normal state. He added that he does not believe there is “any imminent threat” from North Korea.

A former journalist and ex-Marine, Pottinger, whose title is senior director for East Asia, has operated mostly behind the scenes, keeping a low public profile.

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

“Do I have military options?“.

Mattis has consistently said that he prefers to resolve issues over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs through diplomacy – noting military action could yield catastrophic consequences.

Retired Marine General John Kelly was sworn in as White House chief of staff only last week.

Guam lies about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometres) from the Korean Peninsula, and it’s extremely unlikely Kim’s government would risk annihilation with a pre-emptive attack on USA citizens.

An official at South Korea’s presidential office said the increasingly bellicose statements from the North are an overreaction to the United Nations sanctions.

“Bannon loves the tough talk because it plays to the base and distracts the media from (ongoing Russian Federation investigations), but he is also not eager for any more USA involvement overseas”.