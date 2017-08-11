Lacazette can be Arsenal’s Ibrahimovic – Wenger

The Gunners will kick-off the new season on Friday night when they host 2015/16 champions Leicester at the Emirates Stadium, with club-record recruit Lacazette likely to lead the line.

The 26-year-old has arrived in the Premier League with an enviable goal-scoring record, but has never operated outside of his homeland.

“With Lacazette it is simple”, he told reporters. He is an intelligent player who can integrate into our game well as it is backed on mobility and technique.

“After that, we get the efficiency”.

“His record in France is to score one [every] 80 minutes”. If he can maintain that record that would be ideal for us.

The French striker, who signed in a £52m deal last month, finished with 28 goals from 30 games as Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season.

“But you could say that Ibrahimovic transferred an identical amount of goals from France to England. So that’s the target Lacazette should set”, Wenger added.

When the pre-season preparations of Arsenal began a few weeks ago, with most of the squad jetting off to Australia first and then China, it was a little bit of a surprise to see the recently signed France worldwide star Alexandre Lacazette go with them.

Wenger also admitted having doubts over whether he could ever tempt Lacazette to leave France.

“Lyon is a special place in France, as they have their own mentality”. They all stay in Lyon. They are players with a special mentality and I did not know whether they wanted to move or not. It is very specific to French players at Lyon. Wenger reiterated that “we are still open” to more signings, but that the immediate priority is to trim his 33-man first-team squad before the transfer deadline.

“Maybe, yes, he has the opposite problem”. Do you think Giroud is happy to styay and play second fiddle because he feels Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title?

