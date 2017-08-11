Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Dividends is a reward scheme, that a company presents to its shareholders. Topeka Capital Markets upgraded Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) rating on Tuesday, December 8.

A worker erects a billboard for Lamar Advertising. About 4 shares traded.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. Closing price generally refers to the last price at which a stock trades during a regular trading session.

The short ratio in the company’s stock is documented at 11.17 and the short float is around of 7.20%. Capital Management Va reported 67,560 shares. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 40% are positive. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. The rating was downgraded by BWS Financial to “Hold” on Monday, October 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, February 24. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Thursday, June 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 25.

Among 10 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold.

Paramount Group, Inc.is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) and San Francisco. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s divisions include New York, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. During the same quarter a year ago, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates.

The real estate investment trust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had funds from operations of $136.5 million, or $1.39 per share, in the period. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Lamar Advertising had 16 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Topeka Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 5. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy”. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, May 5th. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2016 Q4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 35 sales for $4.36 million activity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? 61 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. Washington Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR). The shares price has directed -0.76% toward a lower level throughout a year ago and swapped -9.24% toward a weak spot during past one month. Whittier holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. 82,610 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com. Qs Lc holds 0.01% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. The statewide organization noted its annual revenue of $1.5 billion, operating more than 325,000 advertising displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. 5,931 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Keep in mind that Investors should not rely only on an analyst’s recommendation when taking a decision whether to buy, hold, or sell a stock. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR). Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,308,000.