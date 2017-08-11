Leaders demand separate religion tag for Lingayats

Pontiffs of over 20 Lingayat mutts, their followers including politicians took part in a grand meeting on Thursday where the decision to demand religious minority status was taken. Deliberating the issue for more than five hours, a special consultative meeting called by the community leaders, swamis of various mutts and other stakeholders not only decided against using the word “Veerashaiva” but also vowed to “cleanse” the community of all traces of Hinduism and stake claim for separate religion status at the national level.

In a move that could shatter the caste calculus of all political parties, and possibly give an edge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ahead of next year’s elections to the Legislative Assembly, a section of pontiffs, ministers and elected representatives demanded minority status for Lingayats as well as separate religion status on par with Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism, here on Thursday.

However, amongst the separatists, infighting arose regarding the difference between Veerashaivas and Lingayats. The Mahasabha was organised at Bengaluru’s Jnana Jyothi Auditorium. These should not be used in the name of “Veerashaiva” they argued.

The meeting also directed heads of Virakta Mutts (who consider Basaveshwara as the founder of Lingayat Dharma) to propagate Basaveshwara’s philosophy on a war-footing. He also said that way back in 1941, a decision was taken to change the name of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha to the Lingayat Mahasabha, but till date the decision was not implemented for reasons unknown. “We are not here for a conflict with Hindus”, he said. But there are key differences in ideology, practice, belief and tradition.

The forum also resolved to seek a separate code for Lingayats in the 2021 population census.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Minister M B Patil, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil and Mines and Geology Minister Vinay Kulkarni.

The Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha too is headed by Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa while Municipal Administration Minister Eshwar Khandre is the general secretary.

Tontadarya Swami of Gadag asserted that those who could not attend the meeting had assured them of acknowledging the resolutions passed.

However, some prominent seers, including those of Suttur Mutt, Siddaganga Mutt and Balehonnur Mutt were not present. Soon after the meeting, a delegation of Lingayat leaders met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to put forth their demands.

Recognise Basaveshwara as the founder of Lingayat Dharma and Vachanas as Lingayat religious texts. The problem is that Veerashaivas are the 38th subsect of Lingayats.