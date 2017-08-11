League has first gay referee

Ryan Atkin has become the first openly gay professional match official in English football after publicly coming out during an interview with Sky Sports (h/t Paul Wilson of the Guardian).

“Therefore, in the future, the biggest challenge that I might face as an openly gay referee would potentially be dealing with homophobia – that could come from players, spectators and yes, possibly some of my own refereeing colleagues”.

Atkin added that being open about who are can lead to a better performance on the pitch.

“Homophobia is still a problem, but things are improving all the time”.

The refereeing community draws strength from its diversity, says Atkin.

Neale Barry, the boss of the referees within the FA, has welcomed the decision of Atkin to make his homosexuality public. “Our role is to support all of the arbitrators, to assist in their development, maximize their potential and, above all, to help ensure that their experience is a positive one”, he launched.

He said: ‘People who are happy in their own skin at work will perform better as a result; the same is true of professional sport.

“Ryan’s declaration marks an important moment in the game and reinforces the fact that refereeing really is open to everyone”.

Atkin, from Plymouth, said recent commitments on LGBT inclusion from the FA, Premier League and EFL had been crucial to his decision to come out. “We are proud to support him in emphasising that in whatever walk of life, people perform better when they can be themselves, which is a hugely powerful message”. “In professional football in Britain, we know very well that there are no homosexual said, and there has never been among the arbitrators”, he explains.

However the former chairman told Iain it wouldn’t be long before that changed.

Ryan has our full support and we will continue to provide assistance in any way we can during the next phase of his career.

“I hope that my action, however small, will help give others in a similar situation the confidence to be themselves”.

“With upcoming worldwide tournaments taking place in countries where being gay is a crime or where people are being persecuted for their sexuality, it’s more important than ever that governing bodies, major organisations and brands continue to support and sponsor campaigns that promote equality for all”.

And by contributing to the ongoing conversations around LGBT inclusion in sport, Atkin hopes to inspire others who may fear their sexuality or gender identity is a barrier to participation, to get more involved.