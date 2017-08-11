Learn to be a True Rider with the Monster Hunter Stories Demo

Monster Hunter Stories is the latest Monster Hunter adventure to release here in North America, and if you’re looking forward to getting a little new MonHun under your belt, you just might want to give it a try.

The Monster Hunter Stories demo joins the Nintendo 3DS eShop today.

The next 3DS installment in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Stories, launches in the United States on September 8. In this entry, players take on the role of a Monster Rider, collecting and hatching monsters rather than hunting them. This demo is available for the Switch version of the game and since the Switch version is in turn a port of the 3DS version, it is interesting to see how both versions stack up against each other. Creating demo save data and buying the game will get you a costume for Navirou, the Felyne mascot that joins your avatar on his or her journey. You’ll retain all of your monsters, items, and experience earned throughout the playthrough, so you won’t have to start over.