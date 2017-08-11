Led airstrike kills 16 civilians in eastern Afghanistan

An air raid conducted by foreign forces in Afghanistan has claimed the lives of at least 16 civilians in the eastern province of Nangarhar، which borders Pakistan، according to the PressTV.

Several civilians have been killed in an U.S. airstrike in eastern Afghanistan, local officials said on Friday, the latest setback in efforts to bring peace to the war-torn country. All the victims, which included women and children, were civilians and they were from one family. On April 13, the U.S. dropped a non-atomic bomb in the Achin district of the Afghan province of Nangarhar, known as the “Mother of All Bombs” or MOAB.

The Islamic State fighters are believed to be relatively few, and in the Nangarhar area they fight against both the Afghan government and the more numerous Taliban insurgents.

A spokesman for the US military said that the Pentagon was aware of the reports but would not immediately comment.

“In the strike, five insurgents were killed and two others were wounded”, he told AFP.

“I can confirm an airstrike in Haska Mina district of Nangarhar province and it led to civilian casualties. But, we have appointed a delegation to investigate if civilians are killed”, he told AFP. Women and children were among the victims.

Meanwhile, Nangarhar governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the fatalities but said the identity of those killed in the airstrike is not clear so far.

As the tempo of United States airstrikes continues at a rapid pace, there have been a number of such incidents in recent months.

Claims of civilian deaths from airstrikes have occurred this year in Kunduz in the north and in Helmand province in the south, often as a result of fighting in areas where it can be hard to distinguish insurgents from civilians.

“There was zero chance of civilian casualties”, the statement adds.