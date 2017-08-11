Leeds United reject £12 million bid from Premier League side Burnley

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is on the hunt for a new striker after losing Andre Gray to Watford earlier this week.

According to writer Phil Hay of the Yorkshire Post, via Twitter, manager Sean Dyche sees Wood as the ideal man to step into Gray’s shoes as Burnley target survival in the Premier League.

Wood is two years into the four-year deal he signed when he joined Leeds from Leicester City in 2015 and United want to retain him beyond the end of this transfer window, despite growing interest among Premier League clubs.

Wood, 25, finished as the Championship’s top goalscorer during the 2016-17 campaign, having bagged 27 goals for United last term.

The New Zealand star would more than likely relish a move into the English top-flight, where he could prove his credentials as a marksmen in front of goal, as his 27 league goals in 44 games demonstrated a year ago.

Burnley open their new Premier League account when they face champions Chelsea on Saturday afternoon. This tally was enough for him to win the Championship Golden Boot.

Burnley are understood to have had a £12m offer for Leeds United striker Chris Wood turned down. However, Wood will be a key player if Leeds are to challenge for promotion this season so his club are understandably keen on keeping him.