Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. to Neutral

(NYSE:LM) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The stock had a trading volume of 936,473 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Legg Mason worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LM. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the first quarter worth $2,813,000. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,448,000 after buying an additional 7,499,031 shares during the period.

Legg Mason International Low Volatility Hi Div ETF (LVHI) shares are being watched closely by traders as the Awesome Oscillator signal is revealing an upward trend building over the past five bars, signaling that market momentum is building for the name. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) for 360,045 shares. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 46.1% in the first quarter. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the first quarter worth about $109,000. They now have a Dollars 43 price target on the stock. Old Mutual Customised Solutions (Proprietary) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

The stock is trading at $38.06 which is just a bit below the 50 day moving average which is $39.59 and barely above the 200 day moving average of $37.10.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.60 million. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter previous year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date has been established as Friday the 9th of June 2017. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Legg Mason Inc. had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

04/27/2017 – Legg Mason, Inc. had its " rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies. (NYSE:LM) in a research report released on Friday, July 28th. On June 30, 2017 RBC Capital started covering the stock setting a rating of "Outperform". BidaskClub cut Legg Mason from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

11/01/2016 – Legg Mason, Inc. was upgraded to ” by analysts at CFRA Research. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period.

In other Legg Mason news, Director Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,232,500 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. They now have a United States dollars 38 price target on the stock. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,008.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc holds 11,575 shares with $346,000 value, down from 39,340 last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc.is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.