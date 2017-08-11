Leipzig give Liverpool condition for Naby Keita’s transfer

Keita shone in the Bundesliga last season and drew attention from Jurgen Klopp.

Ahead of their debut Champions League campaign, Leipzig confirmed they rejected a €75million offer from Liverpool for the 22-year-old Guinea worldwide.

LIVERPOOL have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Naby Keita after RB Leipzig revealed that a secret release clause will come into play next summer.

‘Next season it is so that Naby theoretically has the option to go, ‘ Rangnick told Bild.

Addressing Keita’s situation again this week, he acknowledged that an impressive second campaign in German football would likely attract further interest in the former Istres and Red Bull Salzburg prospect at a time when his club’s position would be significantly weakened by that aforementioned clause.

“I’m assuming that he’s playing a strong season, even in the Champions League. Therefore it will presumably be pretty tough to keep him here”.

Leipzig had hoped they would be able to reach an agreement to adjust Keita’s contract.

Rangnick added: “I’m now assuming we can not cancel it”.

“We always said, if players develop faster than our club, then it will also be that a player leaves us”.

Keita’s release clause, which only becomes effective in the summer of 2018, allows him to be bought for €50m – substantially less than Liverpool were willing to offer this summer.

After Neymar, Virgil van Dijk and Philippe Coutinho, Naby Keita has been one of the most talked about players this summer.