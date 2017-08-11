LG V30 Plus to launch alongside standard V30 model

LG will be at IFA in a few weeks with a new phone-well, possibly two new phones. The company’s IFA invitations make it clear the heavily leaked V30 is happening, but a new report from ETNews points to a V30 Plus as well.

The V30 Plus and V30 sound more similar than you’d expect for having different names.

LG announced today it’ll incorporate an F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens in the dual camera of its upcoming V30 flagship smartphone. Aimed for the South Korean market, it won’t differ much from the LG V30: aside from basically sporting the same bezel-busting design, it will also have the same internals, as in a Snapdragon 835 chip, 6 gigs of RAM, and a 3,200mAh battery powering the lights. There will also be a difference between it and the regular V30 in terms of features, such as hi-fi audio playback and wireless charging compatibility.

Even with all these improvements, the rear camera module of the LG V30 still manages to remain svelte, 30 percent smaller in size compared to the V20.

