Liberty Media Corporation – Ser (NASDAQ:FWONK) Experiences Heavy Trading Volume

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Media Corporation. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Media Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Liberty Media Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

In other Liberty Media Corporation news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 644,172 shares of Liberty Media Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $68,052,793.20. Traders will be actively monitoring current levels as the shares potentially close in on overbought territory. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,858,865 shares of company stock worth $147,199,486 over the last 90 days.

Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,026 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,713,000 after buying an additional 448,320 shares during the period. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the technology company's stock at the end of the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the first quarter valued at $27,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company's stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation by 16.1% in the second quarter. The company's market cap is $1.25 billion. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Liberty Media Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $46.24.

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:FWONA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are now covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. Liberty Media Corporation reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%.

