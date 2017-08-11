Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Insider Watch on The Stock

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Its stake was worth $111,867,000 an increase of 11.1% according to the filing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 377,531 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of OH increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of OH now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reports that it increased its investment in Lithia Motors, Inc.by 11,661 shares in its quarterly SEC filing. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the second quarter.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) traded down 1.36% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.27. Menta Cap Limited Liability owns 0.49% invested in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) for 60,198 shares.

The stock last traded at $102.36 which is just a bit higher than $96.99, the 50 day moving average and just above the 200 day moving average of $93.96.

Lithia Motors (LAD) opened at 104.69 on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Lithia Motors, Inc. also declared a dividend which will be paid on Friday the 25th of August 2017. (NYSE:CW). Blackrock Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 301,598 shares.

Since February 21, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $3.35 million activity. The dividend payment will be $0.270 per share for the quarter which comes to $1.08 on an annualized basis. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD). BidaskClub upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Jefferies initiated the shares of LAD in report on Monday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They now have a United States dollars 116 price target on the stock. Out of 2 Wall Street analysts rating American Campus Communities, 1 give it “Buy”, 0 “Sell” rating, while 1 recommend “Hold”. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th.

University of MI professor and noted insider trading researcher, Nejat Seyhun, discovered that when insiders bought shares of their own companies, the stocks outperformed the total market by 8.9% over the following year while when they sold shares, the stock underperformed 5.4% over the same period. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $8,094,719.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,694.