Liverpool boss Klopp hints at Coutinho unhappiness

Sturridge picked up a thigh injury whilst scoring in a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich and Klopp says he will not be risked at the weekend but that the England global will likely be ready for the Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim next week.

The Merseyside club’s position on the Brazil global, who was a key player in Klopp’s squad last campaign, is boosted by Coutinho’s signing of a new five-year contract last season. “He’s not available and is also a doubt for Tuesday”, Klopp told a news conference”.

While Spanish media have suggested that a deal for Coutinho’s move to Barcelona was close to completion, British media say Liverpool have not and will not make any plans to discuss the player’s future with the Catalan club.

On the subject of his discussions with the attacker, Klopp added: “I don’t think I ever spoke about anything that I discussed with players did I? I turned 50 in the summer and I forget things”, he said. For me the bigger issue is that he is unable to play. I can’t keep you happy.

The extra demands of Europe and a patient, high-risk transfer strategy that has yet to pay off provide counter arguments to the Liverpool manager’s belief.

Liverpool have also faced frustration in their pursuit of midfielder Naby Keita as RB Leipzig have made it clear that they won’t be allowing the Guinea global to leave.

Neither have proved successful so far, but Klopp is not prepared to look at other candidates and is prepared to go into the new campaign with what he already has at his disposal if he can’t bring in his preferred targets.

“The players we bring in are Plan A”. “We’ll see what happens on the 31st [August]”.