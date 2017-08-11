Liverpool Release Statement On Future Of Philippe Coutinho

“The board want him to stay, this is not a situation where Liverpool need money or to cash in”, Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, the club’s under-18 coach, said this week about the Coutinho situation.

The Brazil worldwide has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants look to replace Neymar.

Various reports have claimed Coutinho’s head has been turned by the interest and the Reds star is keen to join the Catalan club.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said midfielder Philippe Coutinho would not be sold at any price, as British media reported the club had rejected a second bid worth 100 million euros ($117 million) from Barcelona.

Liverpool will not be selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, or any other club, this summer.

It is the first time Liverpool’s owners have commented on Barcelona’s proposed bid for Coutinho, after coach Jurgen Klopp repeatedly insisted the Brazilian was not for sale. That is set in stone. A price at which we are ready to give in.

‘Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players, ‘ he told Sky Germany.

The intention ahead of 2017-18 was to build on the foundations already in place, with Klopp adamant all through the off-season that the Reds would not sanction the departure of any of their core players.

Liverpool open their 2017-18 campaign with Saturday’s league clash against Watford at Vicarage Road and there are doubts over whether Coutinho will be available for the match, with him having been receiving treatment this week for a back issue.