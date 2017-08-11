Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have stated that no offers will be considered for Philippe Coutinho during the transfer window.

Having swiftly turned down two bids from the Catalan club for the Brazil worldwide – the last of which totalled €100 million – Fenway Sports Group have supported Jurgen Klopp’s repeated insistence that the 25-year-old is not for sale this summer at any cost.

Liverpool have categorically ruled out the sale of Phillipe Coutinho this summer amid reports he will join Barcelona, the club have confirmed.

Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter after the club released an official statement which revealed that Philippe Coutinho would not be sold during the transfer window.

The Brazilian playmaker has been repeatedly linked with a move to Barcelona and PSG, but the club’s owners have reiterated that they have no desire to sell the player.

Coutinho’s situation has dominated the lead-up to Liverpool’s opening game at Vicarage Road, with Klopp consistently stating that the midfielder will remain at the club.

“There is no price limit to let him go or a price that we are ready to give in”, the German coach said on Thursday.

Former Inter Milan ace Coutinho played a direct part in 20 goals in 31 Premier League appearances last time out. That is set in stone. “So what they pay in the end doesn’t matter”, Klopp told Sky Germany.

The Egypt global should, alongside Coutinho, Firmino, Mane and Sturridge be key to Liverpool’s hopes of progression to the group stages of the competition.

When asked if his job was now to keep Coutinho happy, Klopp added: “I can’t keep players happy”. But just because of one request of one club, we don’t have to think about that.