Llama reunited with owners in Granby

A lost llama was found wandering a woody residential street in CT on Thursday, authorities say.

Granby police have an unusual missing pet case and they are trying to get the animal back home. In the tweet itself, Granby officers wanted to make it clear that this was not a joke.

Granby Animal Control found a llama wandering near Notch Road August 10, 2017.

The town was contacted, and Granby Animal Control captured a llama.

While officers search for the owner, the llama “is being fostered by ” a Granby resident ” with expertise in the species”.

Granby police say the owners of a loose llama have come forward and they have been reunited.