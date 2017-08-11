LLC Cuts Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Creative Planning now owns 37,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. 950293 shares were traded on Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc.’s last session.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. (NYSE:PRI). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 20.99% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The stock declined 4.98% or $0.55 reaching $10.5 per share. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Carrol’s Restaurant Group’s 50-day average is $12.21 and its two hundred day average is $13.56. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Markston International LLC raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.0% in the first quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.55. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

11/24/2014 – Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. was downgraded to “neutral” by analysts at Zacks. The firm has a market cap of $410.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.01% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. The firm had revenue of $279.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.07 and the next full year EPS is projected to be $0.42. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago. D E Shaw And holds 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 21,835 shares and now owns 66,105 shares. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. “(TAST)” was reported by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily.

They now have a Dollars 17.5 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. had its “strong buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group reports Q1 loss per share of $0.16” on May 09, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local Burger King franchisee acquired by NY company” published on June 13, 2017, Reuters.com published: “BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group prices upsized offering of $75 mln senior …” on June 20, 2017.