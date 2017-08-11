LLC Raises Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,132,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

State Street Corp now owns 1,657,738 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,153,000 after buying an additional 300,195 shares during the last quarter. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. The stock had a trading volume of 697,073 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) touched a high of 28.86 and dipped down to a low of 28.35 before settling at 28.74 in the most recent session. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This dividend represents a yield of $6.05. Hospitality Properties Trust's payout ratio is now 180.87%. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $848,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $35.00 price target on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. Hospitality Properties Trust now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The Company owns land held for development including 50.7 acres of oceanfront land in Nayarit, Mexico; 13.8 acres of land in Scottsdale, Arizona adjacent to its Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North, and a 20,000 square-foot oceanfront land parcel in Santa Monica, California adjacent to its Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $570.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts.