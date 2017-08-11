Looking forward to Ivanka Trump’s attendance at entrepreneurship summit, tweets PM Modi

President Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the USA delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November. “We look forward for the presence of Ivanka Trump”, he said.

According to Indian Express, PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka for the GES 2017 event during his meeting with Trump this year.

“I believe she has accepted”, President Trump had said in his part of the address as Ivanka nodded.

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit was started by the former US President Barack Obama in 2010. She wrote: “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall”.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity given to the State.

New Delhi, Washington and Hyderabad have been working on Ivanka’s visit from the past one-and-half months. He said the government would make sure that the event would showcase the potential of the State and the country to global community.

The event is being organised by the NITI Aayog in coordination with Ministry of External Affairs.

The three-day summit, which in the past has been hosted by the U.S. State Department, aims to connect American entrepreneurs and investors to their worldwide counterparts, according to the State Department’s website.

The event has since been conducted in various cities across the world ever since including Dubai, Istanbul, Marrakesh, and the Silicon Valley.