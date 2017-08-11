Los Angeles City Council Vote Unanimously Approves Olympics In 2028

LA 2028, the City of Los Angeles and the United States Olympic Committee released a new memorandum of understanding in preparation for the 2028 Games in a bid to seek formal approval on Friday.

“Although such uncertainty exists with the 2024 Olympic Games which will occur in seven years, the four-year extension increases those uncertainties”. The IOC also agreed to funnel any of its profits from the Games back to the city.

On July 31, Mayor Eric Garcetti and other leaders announced a tentative agreement to host in 2028 as long as the Los Angeles City Council and U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors also approve of the change.

At a meeting of city council on the Olympics, council members unanimously voted to pursue the 2028 Games while ceding the 2024 Games to Paris. They endorsed the bid in January after receiving a budget and an independent analysis of the spending plan, which were provided more than a month in advance.

The Californian city is due to be officially confirmed as 2028 host at the IOC Session in Lima on September 13.

A potential risk factor in moving forward with 2028 is that part of the 2024 deal included $250 million from the state. But that didn’t stop City Council voters who were buoyed by dozens of statements of support in the special meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee.

The move, which was encouraged by the International Olympic Committee, means that Los Angeles is required to tweak plans for the Olympics in order to receive final backing from the City Council.

The video is narrated by Olympic champion and LA 2028 Athletes’ Advisory Commission member Carl Lewis, and is released 33 years to the day since Lewis matched Jesse Owens’ record at the 1984 Games, winning his fourth gold medal and setting a new world record in the 4×100 meter relay. City Council President Herb Wesson told the critics that “A lot of concerns brought up today. are legitimate concerns”, according to Curbed, but argues that “the city would have plenty of time and opportunity to address issues like homelessness between now and 2028”.

“We will make the necessary adjustments to make this the most successful Olympics Games in the history of America”.