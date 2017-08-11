Luann D’Agostino: ‘I Was on a Mission’ to Make Marriage Work

“I read it on Twitter“, Cohen tells ET’s Leanne Aguilera. “Luann was forthcoming about some things that I had not seen before and certainly watching, knowing how it ended, gives it a whole new meaning”.

During the Season 9 finale episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann and Tom D’Agostino attended Tinsley Mortimer’s “Thank You Sonja” party, which was attended by all of the housewives any many of their mutual friends. Regardless, Luann went on with her plan to get married and seemingly thought that everything would just work itself out. She kept the Countess title even after her divorce in 2009, but she had to give it up when she became Mrs. D’Agostino previous year.

Like most people, Cohen knew that their breakup was bound to happen though he didn’t expect it to be so soon. “But I was surprised, I was”. “But I was surprised, I was”.

The Bravo exec is looking forward to a more in-depth discussion with Luann about her marriage though there’s another question he’s much looking forward to ask.

“Why do you think I stayed at the hotel last night?”

Meanwhile, one of Luann’s co-stars has made a decision to cut ties with Tom. As usual, LuAnn didn’t believe her friend and stood behind Tom, who furiously denied all of the infidelity rumors!

“I absolutely love it”, he says of the dating experiment. “I wouldn’t do it”.

As recent as last week LuAnn and Tom claimed to be working on their marriage and insisted they were still very much in love.

“I’m going to talk to him about how that might come off”, she said. We’re good buddies. He was my drinking buddy. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

“It’s with great sadness that Tom and I agreed to divorce“, de Lesseps tweeted. While Luann chatted with her castmates, her husband was filmed flirting with the women and even telling Missy that he gets “a little choked up” when he sees her.