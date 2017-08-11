Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Saw a 52-Week High

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. More interesting news about Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend” published on June 12, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com’s news article titled: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces First Quarter 2017 Results” with publication date: May 09, 2017. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 205,919 shares during the last quarter.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Mack Cali Rlty Corp (CLI) stake by 69.48% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. First Manhattan Co now owns 473,599 shares with a value of $12,853,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 320.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 762,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,528,000 after buying an additional 580,818 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp owns 308,750 shares or 0.14% of their U.S. portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/11/american-national-insurance-co-tx-holds-stake-in-mack-cali-realty-corporation-cli-updated-updated.html. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 2 report. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Shares last traded at $24.34 a great deal lower than the 50 day moving average of $26.38 and which is much lower than the 200 day moving average of $27.33. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI). The firm had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.94 million. During the same period previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The SI to Mack Cali Realty Corporation’s float is 4.38%. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 18. The dividend payment was $0.200 per share for the quarter or $0.80 on an annualized basis.

08/25/2016 – BTIG Research began new coverage on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation giving the company a “neutral” rating.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & global trademark & copyright law. On July 18 Deutsche Bank left the company rating at “Hold” but moved up the price target from $25.00 to $28.00. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

On September 19 the stock rating was upgraded to “Buy” from ” in a report issued by Evercore ISI Group. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Firm owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. The Company operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Here are some other firms who have updated their holdings.