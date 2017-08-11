Madras HC stays lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram , four associates

The Madras High Court stayed a “look out” circular issued against senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, and four others in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a second notice to Karti Chidambaram in July this year for questioning regarding the inx media Case.

The other four are CBN Reddy, Ravi Viswanathan, Mohanan Rajesh and S Baskar Raman.

The court found similarities between Mr. Karti’s prayer and the issues raised in the joint petition; both argue that the LOC was issued even as summons asking the accused to appear before the CBI was active.

The agency claims that Karti Chidambaram was facilitating approvals through his father’s “influence in the finance ministry” while he was the minister.

The court has asked the Union Ministry to file a response in this case.

Incidentally, Karti has filed a fresh petition seeking quashing of the circular since the earlier one filed on August 4 had mentioned the date of the circular as July 18 in respect of him. The LOC was stayed by Justice M Duraiswamy who passed the order after hearing the arguments of counsels representing Chidambaram and the Centre.

Subramaniam contended that the impugned look out circulars had been issued without any necessity whatsoever and without following any procedures. He would have been allowed to leave the country only on the approval of the investigators.

Sathish Parasaran, who appeared for the other petitioners, submitted that they were in no way connected with the alleged offences. “Let him co-operate with the investigation and if he appears, the matter will be settled”, Rajagopalan said and added that it was apprehended that if he went overseas, he would tamper with the witnesses.