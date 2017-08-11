Maduro speaks before the new constituent assembly

Still, Venezuela is facing mounting pressure and threats of deepening sanctions from trade partners.

The remarks came shortly after Mr Maduro forcefully warned Mr Trump that Venezuela “will never give in”.

Moscow, which considers Caracas a “key strategic partner”, has criticized the Venezuelan opposition for “disrupting” recent elections for a constituent assembly – known in Spanish as the Constituyente – that will rewrite the constitution.

“Is this the peace that Maduro is talking about?” said Gerardo Blyde, the mayor of Baruta, a nearby municipality who also has had an investigation opened against him.

The decree was issued a day after the National Assembly said it will ignore the decisions of the constituent assembly, and two days after a small group of soldiers and civilians from Carabobo state declared themselves in rebellion against Maduro’s government, seeking “to restore constitutional order” in the country.

The United States on July 31 took the unusual step of imposing sanctions on a head of state by targeting Maduro with measures freezing any USA assets he might have and barring Americans from doing business with him.

Chavez’s brother Adan  among those targeted  has been appointed secretary of the new assembly.

“Venezuela can not be sanctioned by anything or anyone”.

Washington clamped sanctions on Maduro himself last week following measures against 13 Venezuelan figures last month.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has for months been the target of mass popular protests, leading to the deaths of some 120 people. Met by rubber bullets, water cannon and tear gas fired by the National Guard, the protesters say the crisis demands an early presidential election that they are sure Maduro would lose.

It is in the midst of a severe economic downturn caused by low oil prices and poor government policies.

Maduro’s popularity has been pounded by triple-digit inflation and acute food and medicine shortages which he blames on right-wing conspirators in league with the USA “empire”.

“To all the presidents, I call on them to approve a meeting and through mutual dialogue, we can find a solution”, said Maduro.

In addition to urging her colleagues to remember the spirit of the 1999 constitution and of the former President and leader of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution Comandante Hugo Chávez, Rodríguez urged the country’s right wing to put an end to the fascistic street blockades which have led to over a hundred deaths while seeking to overthrow the democratically elected socialist government.

Peru’s president has been vocal in rejecting the new Venezuelan assembly, but the region has had trouble agreeing on collective actions.