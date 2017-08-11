Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Its Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

After having $0.65 EPS previously, ScanSource, Inc.’s analysts see 4.62% EPS growth. About 1,805 shares traded. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has risen 12.04% since August 11, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $49,787,000.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares fell and closed the day at $53.07, with the percent change of -1.25%. Starbucks Corp now has $76.63B valuation.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) declined 1.25% throughout intraday market trading on early Wednesday, reaching $53.07. About 1,809 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.87. It has underperformed by 36.65% the S&P500. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 67% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 59 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Allianz Asset Mngmt Ag, Germany-based fund reported 123,444 shares. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 4 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Guggenheim. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 12. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Tuesday, July 28. Investment Centers Of America Inc now owns 48,241 shares valued at $2,811,000. It also upped Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 18,074 shares and now owns 22,780 shares.

Since May 3, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $10.48 million activity. ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $606,300 worth of stock. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 114,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.18, from 1.16 in 2016Q3.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. 187.95 million shares or 5.91% more from 177.47 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Cohen & Steers, a New York-based fund reported 204,638 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.66M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at 53.07 on Friday. 932,986 are held by Korea Investment. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. OTR Global downgraded the stock to “Mixed” rating in Wednesday, July 13 report. Retail Bank has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jacobi Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the Q1. Mariner Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 85,112 shares. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. It improved, as 11 investors sold ScanSource, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. Catawba Capital Va holds 1.43% in BorgWarner Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 41,446 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank accumulated 88,773 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Dupont Cap has invested 0.04% in ScanSource, Inc. 5,520 were reported by Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Dreman Value L L C holds 55 shares. Old National Comml Bank In holds 307,892 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Cg Asset Management Llc holds 0.84% in BorgWarner Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 78,459 shares. 1,726 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Starbucks Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93. Therefore 31% are positive.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The rating was upgraded by Northcoast on Wednesday, December 23 to “Buy”. The stock of Akorn, Inc.

Zacks offers analysts with an Average Broker Rating (or ABR), basing it on sell-side recommendations. (NYSE:BWA) for 125,000 shares. Pioneer Management owns 2.10M shares.

ScanSource, Inc.is a provider of technology products and solutions.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $747.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Cap Ltd by 666,667 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $3.60M in 2016Q4, according to the filing. The Firm and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two divisions: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

