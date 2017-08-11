Magna International, Inc. (MGA) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

The Aurora, Ontario-based company still “has room to buy back more stock” after spending $484 million during the quarter in share repurchases and dividends, he added. Magna International accounts for about 6.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sell-side analysts have also provided a consensus recommendation of 2.40 on company shares. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. RBC Capital Markets maintained Magna International Inc. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Magna’s second-quarter sales rose almost 10 percent to $681 million in Asia and climbed about 3 percent to $3.63 billion in Europe. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) shares have been recently spotted -3.58% away from the 52-week high, and 28.23% away from the 52-week low mark. (USA) (NYSE:MGA) has risen 15.97% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.465 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) stock exposed a turn of -0.32% in most recent week and accomplished -2.23% performance over the last one month. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magna International, Inc. will post $5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Friday, April 21 to "Hold". BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Edward Jones cut Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities upgraded the shares of MGA in report on Friday, May 12 to "Buy" rating. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sales in North America, the company’s biggest market, increased marginally to $5.37 billion because Magna introduced new programs, even as vehicle production declined.