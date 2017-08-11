Maharashtra government wants to make storing beef at home an offence again

The Maharashtra government’s appeal against the Bombay high court’s decision to allow residents to store and consume beef brought from outside the state will be heard in the Supreme Court today.

More than a year ago, the Bombay high court had doused protests against the beef ban by striking down Section 5D of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995, which received presidential assent on March 4, 2015.

Slaughtering of cows and sale of cow meat in Maharashtra has been banned and made illegal since 1976, but as per the new law the ban has extended to calves, bulls and bullocks.

The high court had struck down sections 5 (d) and 9 (b) of the Maharashtra Animals Preservation (Amendment) Act, which criminalised and imposed punishment on persons found in possession of beef of animals, slaughtered in the state or outside, saying it infringed upon a person’s right to privacy.

On May 25, the Centre, through an order, imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade exclusively to farm owners. Referring to the ongoing debate in the Supreme Court over Aadhaar and the right to privacy, the state government said privacy was not a fundamental right at the time of the judgement.

The plea suggested that according to the May 6 verdict, the state’s obligation to prove “conscious possession” of beef would “constitute an insurmountable circumstance readily available to the wrongdoer to escape sentence”.

Maharashtra said, “The HC failed to consider that in a similar manner, to the Act in question, presumptions have been raised against accused and reverse burden has been placed on accused in different laws – Essential Commodities Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Wildlife Protection Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act, Food Adulteration Act and Customs Act”.