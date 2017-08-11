Makwala Forced To Withdraw From 200m — IAAF Championships

“He’d taken a history, examined him, pulse, respiratory and taken a history and the history is very clear from this gentlemen that he’d had very similar symptoms to all the other athletes that have also been classed as having this gastroenteritis disease”.

Last month, Makwala became the first man to run 200 meters under 20 seconds and 400 under 44 seconds on the same day at a meet in Madrid.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Jereem Richards won bronze. I wanted to win. They made me believe.

Van Niekerk, who broke down in tears during a post-race interview with the BBC, was unhappy with Makwala but insisted it did not upset his preparations. I could have run because I did my warm-up well and I did everything well.

“It’s an fantastic blessing”, said Van Niekerk, whom Usain Bolt has pegged as his most likely successor as the athlete capable of dominating the track after the Jamaican sprint star’s exit from athletics after these world champs.

Van Niekerk had huge sympathy for Makwala. I have proven over and over I deserve what I have achieved. All I thought about was winning the race and executing my race.

“I definitely deserve way more respect from my competitors”.

Wayde van Niekerk in action at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Isaac Makwala of Botswana, the crowd favourite after his illness travails initially saw him barred from competing this week, started strongly but faded to sixth.

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old runner was withdrawn from his 200m heat due to fears over his health.

“I really feel I worked hard for tonight and I gave it my all”, he said.

“I don’t think I will ever face this again”.

“When I got into the race I was feeling good, but the last 50 metres I was feeling exhausted, the lactic acid came”.

Im still running with my heart broken. This is the best moment of my career.

“I arrived at the stadium today ready to run but I found a trap set there. and was denied entrance (Government order by the way not IAAF)”, he said later in a message to his fans on Facebook.