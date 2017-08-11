Mamata calls on President Kovind, says it was a wonderful meeting

No matter how much the anti-BJP front falters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not ready to give up the fight. In 2019 our slogan will be “BJP quit India”. She also alleged that “secularism is under threat”.

Before she left for the capital on Thursday afternoon, she said, “Tomorrow there is a meeting of anti-BJP policital parties”.

Mamata has been campaigning aggressively against the BJP and wants to continue with this Opposition unity, which had received a blow after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed government with the help of BJP.

“We will fight and not stop till the BJP is ousted from power”. She instead wanted a few senior officers to attend it just for the sake of it, the report added.

Mamata also targeted BJP for its alleged “witch hunt” against political opponents by using CBI, ED and Income tax department. The TMC Chief has lately been quite vocal in her criticism against the ruling government and sources from her party say Mamata’s visit to new Delhi is aimed at strengthening and uniting the Opposition before Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

“On the one hand they (BJP) are lynching adivasis and people from backward sections of society, while on the other hand, they are are clicking photographs with adivasis and having lunch at their houses”, she charged.