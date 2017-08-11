Man Arrested After Deadly Bridgeport Crash

Police said an officer had conducted a traffic stop on I-95 near Exit 26, a little before 1 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, Joseph Guzman-Rivera, was speeding away from Connecticut State Police when the fatal crash took place at Railroad and Iranistan avenues.

A woman is dead after a driver fleeing from Bridgeport police crashed into another vehicle on Thursday.

After crashing into the Toyota, Troopers said the driver then continued to flee, and struck two pedestrians, one possibly on a bicycle. Both pedestrians suffered non life-threatening injuries.

“I came out and already they had her out of the vehicle and they were giving her CPR”, Tomczyk said.

Santiago said the woman killed was a good friend and neighbor of hers for several years. “I couldn’t believe it was her”, added Santiago.

Guzman-Rivera fled on foot from there.

The Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting Bridgeport police in the crash investigation. Guzman-Rivera then assaulted a Police K9 before being apprehended. “I’ve never seen nothing like that”, said Henry Lugo, also a witness.

He is held on a $500,00 bond and is scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on August 11.