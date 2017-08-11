Man Utd boss Mourinho confirms playing return talks with Ibrahimovic

Manchester United released Ibrahimovic at the end of the summer and Jose Mourinho has confirmed he’s in talks to re-sign him once he’s fit, however, AC Milan are also considering a move for the 35-year-old.

Mourinho had previously opened the door to the former Barcelona and Ajax striker playing for the club again, and confirmed on Friday that talks have taken place with the player.

‘It was very clear by showing what he did previous year was not enough for him. “He wants more at the highest level”.

“He’s injured and he needs time to recover”, said Mourinho. “He’s not ready to play tomorrow”.

Manchester United have signed Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic in the summer transfer window so far.

“But I am not a hard person to work with – in spite of it looking different sometimes – and I understand the reality of the market, I understand the reality of the numbers”.

“I understand the reality of the market, the numbers and my club by doing 75 per cent of what I asked, the club did well”.

“If the remaining 25 per cent doesn’t come until 31st August, I won’t moan and I will work with what I have“.

“I am happy with the effort the club did and that the club managed to do 75 percent of the work before the Premier League starts and until August 31”.

“But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas we have people we can trust and go for it”.

“Twenty-five per cent means one of four”.

Ibrahimovic has continued his rehabilitation at United’s training ground and has even stuck around to help out some of the younger Red Devils players during preseason, according to midfielder Paul Pogba.

“We have a central midfielder and a striker, so obviously another player would be one coming from the sides, but we have players and if we can not strengthen then we have people we trust”.