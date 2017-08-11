Man Utd starlet Tim Fosu-Mensah completes loan switch to Crystal Palace

Dutch professional football star Timothy Fosu Mensah has joined newly promoted Premier League club Crystal Palace on loan from Manchester United.

Even though the Red Devils are yet to make an official statement on the transfer, the 19-year-old was pictured training with the Eagles by Metro.

The manager was happy to sanction a new long-term contract for Fosu-Mensah last October and praised his desire to improve, telling us: “Tim is a young player with great potential”.

“I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club”.

Although a move is yet to be confirmed by Man United, Palace boss Frank de Boer, has confirmed that a move has been finalised after he completed his medical on Tuesday.

“I still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development”, said Fosu-Mensah.

Crystal palace play Premier League new boys Huddersfield on Saturday and the game could come to early for Fosu-Mensah, although he would be eligible to play if De Boer considers him ready. “Timothy is a player who has great pace and incredible physical ability”.

The versatile youngster can play at centre-back, right-back or in a defensive midfield position and will be looking to gain valuable Premier League experience.