Man Utd trust in Mourinho’s second season recipe

Nemanja Matic moved to United from Chelsea last week and, ahead of United’s Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, Scholes has delivered his take on the acquisition of the Serbia worldwide.

United lost 2-1 to the La Liga giants but Mourinho remained upbeat after the Skopje encounter, picking out Matic in particular for praise. Mourinho is a coach who likes more the ball practice, works the ball possession and makes short games. The 35-year-old, who was rumoured to have rejected a contract extension because he didn’t want to accept wages while unable to play, has remained an unofficial part of the club while he continues his rehab following a serious knee injury in April. But despite that poor result, United’s place in the Champions League was assured for the first time in three seasons after Jose Mourinho’s men claimed their first ever Europa League. Normally the second season should be better than the first because you know the club, you know the players.

“He tried. Of course he missed an open goal but he scored his goal and had a good fight against two central defenders”.

“He had a good fight against two good central defenders and I am happy with this period and how he fits into, I am never exhausted to repeat, an awesome group”.

That move has now been made, with Pogba pleased to see his efforts pay off and a proven goalscorer join him in the pursuit of Premier League title honours.

“The domestic competition has to be where the focus is this season, winning the Premier League”.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly come back into contention for the Old Trafford clash, as their suspension only covers European matches, swelling the Red Devils’ defensive options.

Legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has backed Romelu Lukaku to succeed at Manchester United, saying the Belgium global deserves to test his skills at a club competing in the Champions League.

“[Conte vs Mourinho?] They are very different”. We’ll improve the team and try to be at that level, to constantly be improving. His arrival will allow the likes of Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba to play with more freedom and if Pogba for one can find his best it will sure be a season full of entertainment.