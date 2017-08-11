Manchester City make enquiry over Sergio Busquets availability?

City has spent about 200 million pounds ($260 million) this offseason, mostly on full backs Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo, to follow on from about 170 million ($207 million) last summer.

“I think it is unsustainable“, Guardiola said.

“We make good things last season with the player we had”, he said.

While the move is not likely to materialise, it gives us an idea of what Pep wants from his players and what kind of profiles the club is targeting.

“Like a lot of top teams here in England and around the world, always they are looking for the best possible”.

After bolstering their squad, Guardiola’s side – who came third last season – have been made favourites to win the title, but the City manager said he could cope with that burden. The arrival of 11 “important” players – as Guardiola refers to them – has handed the Spanish coach an embarrassment of riches up in attack and fresh energy throughout his squad, which now has an average age of 24. We spent, of course, but all the teams spent – except maybe Tottenham. “We are going to see at the end of the season what happens, knowing how hard it is”. “It will not be easy but we travel to win the game”.

“We did it earlier, so we were lucky because now would be more expensive after what happened in the last weeks”.

“It is going to finish, it is unsustainable“, Guardiola said Friday, a day before the start of the Premier League season.

“We finished the contracts of five or six players and in the last six or seven years Manchester City didn’t buy full-backs, so we had to buy full-backs”.

“We didn’t have full-backs and you have to buy full-backs”, the Spaniard added.

“We bought three and the market is so demanding for all the teams, not just Manchester City“.

He added: “A few years ago, Spain used to have the most expensive signings, now PSG has made a great signing with Neymar“.

“But it is going to finish, it is unsustainable“.

“We needed to do that this summer because it was one of the oldest teams in Europe, not just the Premier League”.

With so many players that can go forward, City need someone who can do the dirty work while the magicians perform their tricks; who better than Sergio Busquets? “Players here now are so young and will stay for the future”.

Guardiola again pointed to a defensive example in his examination of inflated fees in the current climate, suggesting a younger Dani Alves would command a fee similar to that which City paid for Walker and Mendy.