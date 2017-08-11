Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan could return next week following knee injury

Expectations were sky-high when Guardiola alighted in Manchester after years of being courted by City, but a title challenge failed to materialise and his side did not make a mark in any of the cup competitions.

Gundogan endured a hard first season at City due to injury, the 26-year-old missing the first four matches of the season due to a dislocated kneecap, and hasn’t played since December due to a knee ligament problem.

The Catalan manager who is well known for his love of fluid possession oriented brand of football has struggled to replicate this in his first season at the helm of affairs in the English Premier League. I am lucky because I used to play under Pep at Barcelona and I know what he wants. I like that. He is a humble guy – he’s so intelligent, which is a huge quality. If we have to score more then we will score more.

The reason given by sporting director Txiki Begiristain is so that Guardiola has the chance to put players who were on worldwide duty for most of the summer through a training camp.

Bernardo Silva takes part in Manchester City training on Monday.

“We feel ready because we’ve been at a good level but we have nothing to show for it at the moment”, said City captain Vincent Kompany. We always create more than the opponent. “We did it without pressure in friendlies and now we have to see how we react under pressure”.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a return since being sidelined since December, and Guardiola suggested he could play next week in a friendly against Girona.

“They have top players, but it is just 11 v 11 on the pitch and we need them to be uncomfortable”, the Spaniard told the club’s website. “Maybe he’ll get minutes in Girona”.

‘We want the fans to enjoy it and we try to do our best.

It was one of the costliest moves in Europe during a summer transfer window that saw United midfielder Paul Pogba replaced as the most expensive player in football by Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million (S$355 million). He has to be strong but, of course, his quality is flawless for the way we want to play. “In those terms, we’re so happy”.