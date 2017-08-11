Many Guam Residents Aren’t Worried About North Korea

Escalating tensions over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions rattled investors Thursday, helping to pull global share benchmarks lower.

US and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with large-scale exercises later this month that North Korea, now finalizing plans to launch a salvo of missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war.

The yen gained more than 0.2 percent in Asian time as investors took their money out of higher-yielding currency plays following another warning from President Donald Trump to Pyongyang. Pyongyang has laid out plans to strike near the USA territory of Guam.

A plan to fire four ballistic missiles into the stunning blue waters off the coast is being prepared for Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un by mid-August, state media reported Thursday.

South Korea, which fought a war with the North that ended in a stalemate in 1953, is highly technologically advanced and analysts estimate it could develop an atomic device within months of deciding to do so. Hawaii is about 4,000 miles (6,500 km) to the east.

The land-based version of the Aegis combat system that powers both USA and Japanese ships, Aegis Ashore would be useful in preventing North Korean missile warheads from falling on Japan.

Guam was claimed by Spain in 1565 and became a USA territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

But this week, as Pyongyang exchanged increasingly angry words with the United States, there are worries of a clash erupting along the heavily militarised frontier which divides the two Koreas. It has limited self-government, with a popularly elected governor, small legislature, and non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives. President William McKinley ordered Guam to be ruled by the U.S. Navy.

While European stocks have seen robust inflows in the wake of the French elections, their performance have lagged their US rivals since mid June. Purchasing more of the high-altitude drones would allow the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to conduct multiple search, tracking and bomb-damage assessment operations at once across the length and depth of North Korea.

“We are concerned about these threats but at the same time we also want to make sure people don’t panic and go on with their lives. HSA George Charfauros reminds us there are several levels to defense, all strategically placed to protect our island and our nation”.

Trump declined to say whether the U.S.is considering a pre-emptive military strike as he spoke to reporters before a briefing with his top national security advisers.

Guam’s total population is 160,000.

In Guam’s capital Hagatna, residents were unruffled by Pyongyang’s rhetoric. Its chief languages are English and Chamorro. “I spoke to joint region Marianas commander, Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who has confirmed this with me”. The tourist district of Tumon, home to many of Guam’s hotels and resorts, is in between.

The US military has a massive presence in Japan, rooted in the end of World War II, with a total of about 50,000 troops in the country.

Jacob Martinez, 29, a purchasing officer at a high-end hotel, said he was frustrated that Guam, an island smaller than Singapore and about 11,000 km away from the USA mainland, might be dragged into a major conflict. It has two 2-mile (3-kilometer) long runways and large fuel and munitions storage facilities.

The U.S. military began rotating bombers – the B-2 stealth bomber as well as the B-1 and B-52 – to Andersen in 2004.

In order to ensure that the US maintains its position as the pre-eminent Pacific superpower and maintains its ability to defend its island territories and the West Coast, Mr. Trump should consider targeted strategic investment in the region.

South Korean intelligence believes the North has mastered the technology to place a nuclear weapon on the Nodong medium-range ballistic missile, a weapon that can reach Japan.

Guam authorities also add that staying inside is vital, as there could be radioactive material outside. It’s created to destroy ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight. Another option is Aegis Ashore, a naval tracking and missile defense system that has been converted to a land defense battery.