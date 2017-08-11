Maori All Blacks to play Canada

While the World Rugby Sevens Series makes an annual stop in Vancouver, this is just the second-ever senior men’s fifteens match to be played at BC Place.

Having recently lost to the US in a home-and-home series for the North America 1 seed at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Canada will use the 3 November fixture to prepare for its World Cup qualification campaign.

Canadian fans have been informed that the world champion All Blacks will be playing Canada in Vancouver in early November.

“Viewers will not only get front row seats to what goes on behind the scenes and see the players, coaches and management at training and in their communities like never before, but they will also get a look at the support system that is critical to their success on the field”.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back Fifteens rugby to BC Place stadium”, said Allen Vansen, CEO of Rugby Canada, in a statement.

A source of national pride for New Zealanders and immensely popular worldwide, the All Blacks famously perform the “Haka dance” to intimidate opponents before matches.

The team name was changed to the Maori All Blacks in 2012, referring to the team’s traditional black uniforms.

New Zealand Rugby’s Maori Rugby Board Chair Dr Farah Palmer said it would be the Maori team’s first visit to Vancouver. Canada, ranked 23rd in the world, will be using the match as a tune up as they prepare for a two-game series against Uruguay in January and February for a chance to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Canada will play four worldwide matches in November, according to the press release.