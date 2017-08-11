Maren Morris Records Duet With Niall Horan

Horan was the first current member of One Direction to release a solo single when This Town came out a year ago (17).

Morris, who’s best known for her hit 2016 single, “My Church”, has been making waves in the country music scene since she released her first studio album, Walk On in 2005.

Hot on the heels of her #1 duet with Thomas Rhett, “Craving You”, Maren Morris is teaming up with another impressive voice…but this one’s outside of country music.

“Variety” confirmed their collaboration on a song called “Seeing Blind“, that will be on Horan’s upcoming album.

For those unaware of Maren Morris, the 27-year-old released her major label debut album Hero last year to critical acclaim, topping Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart in the U.S., while peaking at Number 5 on the Billboard 200.

He’s not the only pop star that seems to be going country either!

There’s no telling when we’ll be able to get our hands on “Seeing Blind“, but now that Horan and Morris have officially performed it together once, we’re hoping it’ll get released soon!